ORLANDO, Fla. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will be represented by Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot in the NCAA men’s singles tournament this week in Orlando.

Schachter will begin play at 12:30 p.m. on Monday against VCU’s Charles Bertimon. Perot will compete Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. against Ohio State’s Alexander Bernard.

The tournament will air on the Cracked Racquets YouTube channel.