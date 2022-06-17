A&M men opt to play at Stanford

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play in the Stanford Regional in the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30.

The third-seeded Aggies will play second-seeded Pepperdine in the first round with top-seeded Stanford facing fourth-seeded Georgia Tech in the other match. The winners of those matches will play for a berth in the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships, which will be hosted by Illinois.

The 25th-seeded Aggies selected 15th-seeded Stanford for their playing site in the organization’s draft. The other Kickoff Weekend hosts are 1, Virginia; 2, Florida; 3, TCU; 4, Baylor; 5, Ohio State; 6, Tennessee; 7, Kentucky; 8, Michigan; 9, Wake Forest; 10, South Carolina; 11, Georgia; 12, Texas; 13, Southern California; and 14, North Carolina. Those teams hosted based on their ranking in the ITA’s 2022 final top 15 rankings.

