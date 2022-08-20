A&M men add doubles All-American

The Texas A&M men’s tennis program added Central Florida graduate transfer Trey Hilderbrand. The San Antonio native earned All-America honors in doubles during the 2020-21 season after going 19-7 with doubles partner Bogdan Pavel.

“Getting a graduate transfer of Trey Hilderbrand’s caliber and having him come back to Texas for one final season is going to be awesome to see,” A&M coach Steve Denton said in a release. “Four years ago, we recruited Trey and he opted to leave the state and go play for John Roddick at UCF. Trey is a throwback player like Maxime Cressy, who is having so much success on tour with his serve and volley style.”

Hilderbrand was 9-9 in doubles in 2022 and 18-18 in singles.

“Trey plays a lot like I played in my day, so I certainly understand the nuances necessary to play an all-out attacking style like he plays,” Denton said. “Not only will he create matchup problems for many college players in singles, but he will also be one of our best doubles players this season.”

A&M earlier in the week signed sophomore transfer JC Roddick from UCF. He also is from San Antonio.

