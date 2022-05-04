3 Aggie netters to play in NCAA individual championships

Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine earned the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA women’s singles tournament, while the doubles team of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were named a No. 5-8 seed for the NCAA individual championships that run from May 23-38 at the Kahn Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois. Makarova also will compete in singles

“It is equally impressive that all three of them earned automatic All-America honors,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “It is not an easy feat to have one All-American in a single season, so being able to amass a trio of them says a lot about the success our program has seen this season.”