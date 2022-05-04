 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Aggie netters to play in NCAA individual championships

  • 0

 

Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine earned the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA women’s singles tournament, while the doubles team of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were named a No. 5-8 seed for the NCAA individual championships that run from May 23-38 at the Kahn Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois. Makarova also will compete in singles

“It is equally impressive that all three of them earned automatic All-America honors,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “It is not an easy feat to have one All-American in a single season, so being able to amass a trio of them says a lot about the success our program has seen this season.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert