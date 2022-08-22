13 Aggies competing in UTR Pro Circuit

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has 13 student-athletes competing in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit which started Monday and ends Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The 20-person draw consists of four groups of five players. The round-robin portion runs from Monday to Friday before the playoffs begin Saturday and end Sunday. The playoff round is single-elimination with five draws of four players and is based on the player’s finish in group play.

All of the matches are best of three with regular scoring.

The event is free to the public, but fans will have to pay for hourly parking at the parking kiosks.

The 13 Aggies competing in the event are Guido Marson, Raphael Perot, Noah Schachter, Luke Casper, Giulio Perego, Trey Hilderbrand, JC Roddick, Mathis Bondaz, Pierce Rollins, Kenner Taylor, Matthis Ross and Anish Sriniketh. A&M’s Grant Lothringer is currently listed as an alternate.