Texas A&M celebrated its student-athletes at the Legacy Awards on Monday at the Ford Hall of Champions. Women's track and field's Julia Black Abell and men's tennis' Kenner Taylor took home the Distinguished Letterman's Awards.

Other awards were Athlete of the Year: Sam Bennett, men's golf and Lamara Distin, women's track and field; Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Anže Ferš Eržen, men's swimming & diving and Chloe Stepanek, women's swimming & diving; Breaking Barriers Award: Zoe Slaughter, women's golf and Garret Green, Munzer Kabbara, Vincent Ribeiro, men's swim & dive. Lohman Inspiration Award: Julius Marble, men's basketball; Newcomer of the Year: Baylor Nelson, men's swim & dive and Logan Lednicky, volleyball; Center for Student-Athlete Services: Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, football and Devan Thomas, equestrian; Selfless Service Award: Alexis Ortiz, equestrian; Selfless Service Team award: women's swim & dive; Team GPA Award: women's golf; Student-Athlete Engagement Award: Haley Redifer, equestrian; Aggie Comeback Award: Andersen Williams, soccer; 12th Man of the Year Award: Rhett Hensley, men's swim & dive; Team of the Year: women's tennis.