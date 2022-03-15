Young Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team takes on NCAA Championships

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving program has Chloe Stepanek’s experience to lean on heading into this week’s NCAA Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

But with a sophomore as their leader, the Aggies take a very young squad to the national meet.

While there are opportunities for A&M swimmers and divers to score points during the four-day event, it will serve as a building exercise for years to come, head coach Steve Bultman said. All six swimmers that made the trip to Atlanta are freshman and sophomores.

“[Stepanek is] coming with experience, but for the other ones, this is their first time,” Bultman said. “... So it will be fun to see how they react to it.”

Stepanek enters the meet with the third-fastest time in the nation in the 200-yard freestyle at 1 minute, 42.40 seconds set at the Southeastern Conference Championships, when she lowered her own school record in the event.

Stepanek finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle at last year’s NCAA meet. She also will compete in the 500 freestyle and contribute in some of the five relays. She returned this spring at full strength after suffering some injury setbacks in the fall, Bultman said.

“She’s tough,” Bultman said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her stepping up and racing.”

Sophomores Olivia Thrall and Bobbi Kennett will make their first appearances in the NCAA Championships. Kennett enters the meet with a top 20 time in the 100 breaststroke (59.24) set at the SEC Championships. She also will compete in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley.

Thrall set personal best times of 52.22 in the 100 butterfly and 1:56.66 in the 200 butterfly to qualify.

Freshmen Aviv Barzelay and Kaitlyn Owens will make their first appearance at the NCAAs in backstroke events. Owens, who graduated from A&M Consolidated, qualified during A&M’s Last Chance Meet with a 52.42 time in the 100 backstroke. Barzelay qualified with a 53.06 time in the 100 backstroke and 1:53.77 in the 200 at the SEC Championships.

Freshman Jordan Buechler also will participate on A&M’s relay teams.

“There’s a number of other spots where some of our youngsters are just outside the top 20, and if they step up and can do a good swim, they have a chance to sneak in [and score points],” Bultman said.

Diver Aimee Wilson returns to the NCAA Championships after making the finals last year in the 1-meter springboard event. Alyssa Claremont paced the squad at last week’s Zone D Diving Championships by winning the platform dive. She also finished eighth in the 3-meter and 10th in the 1-meter dives.

“Alyssa Claremont has had just a phenomenal year the whole year,” Bultman said. “Normally, she’s noted as a platform specialist, but her springboard is definitely gotten a lot better, and she’s still diving well on platform.”

Events kick off Wednesday in the beginning of what Bultman hopes will be strong NCAA runs for years to come.

“We don’t lose anybody this year that scored at SECs, and we’ve got a really good freshman class that I’m excited about, so we should be even better next year for sure,” Bultman said.

