ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Former Texas A&M swimmers Shaine Casas and Sydney Pickrem earned medals on the last day of the FINA Short Course World Championships on Tuesday. Casas took second in the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 48.81 seconds, and he helped the United States finish second in the 4x100 medley relay. Pickrem helped Canada finish second in the women’s 4x100 relay.