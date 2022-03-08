Trio of A&M divers qualify for nationals

Texas A&M seniors Kurtis Mathews, Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes qualified for the NCAA Diving Championships at the NCAA Zone D Championships at the University of Wisconsin on Monday.

Mathews was second on the 3-meter with 811.65 points. Wilson was ninth on the 1-meter with 593.00 points and Ceyanes was 10th (590.30), grabbing the last qualifying spot. Mathews and Wilson each qualified for nationals for the fourth time, and it was Ceyanes’ second time. A&M junior Alyssa Clairmont was in 12th in 1-meter (576.25). A&M sophomore Victor Povzner was 12th in the 3-meter (714.30).