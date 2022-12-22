Three Aggies win medals at Short Course World Championships

MELBOURNE, Australia — Three former members of the Texas A&M swimming and diving teams earned medals at the recent World Aquatics/FINA Short Course World Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Former A&M swimmer Shaine Casas won three medals, including silver in the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 48.01 seconds and silver in the 4x50 medley relay (1:30.37) with Team USA. He also earned a bronze medal in the 4x100 freestyle relay (3:05.09) and swam in the preliminaries of the 4x50 mixed medley relay, helping set up the United States for a gold-medal finish in the finals.

Aggie Beryl Gastaldello helped France win the 4x50 mixed freestyle relay in a world-record time of 1:27.33. She also finished second in the 100 individual medley in 57.63.

Aggie Sydney Pickrem helped Canada finish third in the women’s 4x100 medley relay (3:46.22) and swam in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay, helping setup her teammates for a silver-medal finish in the finals.