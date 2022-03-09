 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Aggies earn spots at NCAA Championships in platform diving

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. — Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont and Allen Bottego won the platform dives at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on Wednesday at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

Clairmont scored 611.50 points to take the women’s platform title and qualify for the NCAA Championships. She already was qualified in the 3-meter springboard event.

Bottego won the men’s platform event with 742.10 points. A&M’s Tony Stewart also qualified for the NCAA meet with a seventh-place finish (331.80).

Overall, A&M qualified seven divers for 11 total entries for the NCAA meet. Aimee Wilson on the women’s side and Kurtis Mathews and Victor Povzner on the men’s side are qualified for both springboard events, while Chloe Ceyanes is qualified in the women’s 1-meter springboard dive.

The NCAA Championships are set for March 16-19 (women) and March 23-26 (men) at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aggies at Zone D championships

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on the University of Wisconsin campus Mo…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert