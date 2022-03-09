Three Aggies earn spots at NCAA Championships in platform diving

MADISON, Wis. — Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont and Allen Bottego won the platform dives at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on Wednesday at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

Clairmont scored 611.50 points to take the women’s platform title and qualify for the NCAA Championships. She already was qualified in the 3-meter springboard event.

Bottego won the men’s platform event with 742.10 points. A&M’s Tony Stewart also qualified for the NCAA meet with a seventh-place finish (331.80).

Overall, A&M qualified seven divers for 11 total entries for the NCAA meet. Aimee Wilson on the women’s side and Kurtis Mathews and Victor Povzner on the men’s side are qualified for both springboard events, while Chloe Ceyanes is qualified in the women’s 1-meter springboard dive.

The NCAA Championships are set for March 16-19 (women) and March 23-26 (men) at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.