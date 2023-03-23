MINNEAPOLIS — Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego and Victor Povzner and Baylor Nelson finished in the top eight in two different individual events to earn All-America status Thursday at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Povzner placed sixth in the 1-meter springboard dive with 390 points, while Bottego placed eighth (330.50).

Nelson finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:40.88 to become the first freshman swimmer in school history to finish in the top eight at the NCAA meet.

A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov, Connor Foote, Nelson and Ethan Gogulski also placed 17th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:16.70).

The Aggies moved up two spots in the team standings to 13th place with 44 points. California leads with 184 followed by Texas (165) and Arizona State (154).

Friday’s action will include Nelson in the 400 IM, Foote in the 100 butterfly, Bratanov in the 200 freestyle and Gogulski in the 100 backstroke. Povzner, Takuto Endo, Rhett Hensley also will compete on the 3-meter springboard. The four-day meet ends Saturday.