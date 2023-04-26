Texas A&M sophomore Trey Dickey placed sixth in the 5K and 16th in the 10K at the USA Swimming Open Water Nationals last weekend in Sarasota, Florida. Dickey finished the 5K in 55 minutes, 12.22 seconds and the 10K in 1:56:44.77.
Texas A&M's Trey Dickey finishes in top 20 in two events at US Open Water Nationals
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson won the men’s swimming & diving team’s Danny Green Memorial MVP Award for the season.
Junior Chloe Stepanek won the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team’s Swimming MVP Award for the third straight season. She was se…