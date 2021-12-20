Texas A&M's Sydney Pickrem, Shaine Casas claim gold at FINA Short Course World Championships

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M's Sydney Pickrem and Shaine Casas claimed gold in their respective events at the FINA Short Course World Championships on Monday at Etihad Arena.

Pickrem, who is representing Team Canada, earned the world title in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:04.29. She also helped the 4x200 free relay secure a spot in the finals with an eighth-place finish in the preliminary. The relay team went on to win gold Monday as well.

Casas finished with a time of 23.11 as the leadoff backstroker to help Team USA's 4x50m medley relay tie for first and set an American record at 1:30.51.

Team Jamaica's Alia Atkinson took fourth in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:04.03. France's Beryl Gastaldello finished in 11th place with a time of 24.02 in the 50m free semifinal.

Competition will wrap up with prelims starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday with finals following at 8 a.m. Tuesday.