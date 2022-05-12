Texas A&M's Steve Bultman inducted into national swimming hall of fame

Texas A&M head women’s swimming and diving coach Steve Bultman was inducted into the International Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame during the 11th annual ISCA Swim Coaches Summit in St. Petersburg, Florida, in March.

Bultman, a two-time U.S. Olympic team coach, led the Aggies on an 11-year run of top 10 finishes at the NCAA Championships, including a program-best third in 2017 and again in 2018.

Bultman was inducted along with Jon Urbancheck, Bob Steele, Maureen Sheehan, Jack Simon and Ernie Maglischo in the class of 2020/21. Urbanchek, who was an All-American at Michigan, won 13 Big Ten Conference titles at his alma mater including a national title. Steele coached at Northwestern, Southern Illinois, Cal State-Bakersfield and United States Swimming. Sheehan coached the Lake Forest Swim Club in Illinois for 38 years and was American Swim Coaches Association executive director. Simon coached for five decades in Mexico, Puerto Rico, China, Japan, Malysia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States, and Maglischo coached for almost four decades, winning 13 NCAA Division II national titles.