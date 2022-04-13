 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Mathews, Lerew take SEC’s top men's diving postseason honors

Texas A&M senior Kurtis Mathews was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the year and Jay Lerew the SEC’s men’s diving coach of the year Wednesday.

Mathews won the SEC award for the second straight year. He became the first men’s diving national champion when he swept the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives at the NCAA Championships.

Five Aggies also made the All-SEC second team in men’s swimming and diving: Ethan Gogulski, Anze Fers Erzen, Kaloyan Bratanov, Andres Puente and Victor Povzner.

