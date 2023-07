Texas A&M sophomore diver Joslyn Oakley is set to compete for the United States at the World Championships beginning Friday at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Fukuoka, Japan.

Oakley qualified for the event by finishing second on the 1-meter springboard at the U.S. national meet in May. She was named the Southeastern Conference female freshman diver of the year and earned honorable mention All-America honors on the 1- and 3-meter springboards at the NCAA Championships.