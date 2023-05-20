MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley earned a silver medal on the 1-meter springboard at USA Diving National Championships to earn a spot on the United States team for the upcoming World Championships.

Oakley, the SEC female freshman diver of the year, scored 245.15 points in preliminaries for fourth place then finished with 501.60 for second behind Hailey Hernandez’s 530.10. A&M’s Mayson Richards also placed fifth at 463.35.

Oakley and Richards will return to action at the U.S. meet on Monday in the 3-meter springboard event.

Diving events at the World Championships will be held from July 14-22 in Fukuoka, Japan.