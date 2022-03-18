Texas A&M's Chloe Stepanek scores first point for Aggies at NCAA women’s swim meet

ATLANTA — Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek finished 16th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 45.44 seconds to score the Aggies’ first point at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

A&M’s Kaitlyn Owens, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Stepanek placed 17th in the 400 medley relay in a season-best 3:30.58. Kennett also placed 17th in the 100 breaststroke (59.36), and Alyssa Clairmont finished 23rd on the 3-meter springboard (303.40 points).