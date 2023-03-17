KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M junior Chloe Stepanek finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 43.76 seconds to earn her fifth All-America honor Friday at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

A&M’s Joslyn Oakley also placed 15th in the 3-meter springboard dive with 308.10 points, and Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Stepanek tied for 16th in the 400 medley relay (3:32.29).

A&M moved up two spots in the team standings to 24th place with 22 points. Virginia remained in first place with 374.5 points followed by Texas (272.5) and Stanford (239).

The meet ends Saturday.