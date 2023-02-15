Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson won the first of what’s expected to be many conference titles for the newcomer, and the Aggie women bounced back from a poor start during the second day of the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.

Nelson, the top recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, gave Wednesday’s crowd at A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium plenty to cheer about with a dominating performance in the 200-yard individual medley, winning in 1 minute, 40.86 seconds, almost two seconds better than the field. It also was the second-best mark in program history and an NCAA A-cut qualifying time.

“I just wanted to swim my own race,” Nelson said. “I knew there were going to be a couple guys taking it out real fast, but I just wanted to focus on my own race.”

The competitors were bunched after opening with the butterfly, but Nelson separated himself from the field during the backstroke.

“Obviously, he has four good strokes anyway,” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said. “But his backstroke, he just accelerates so well, and that’s something that really helps him to leave the field a little bit.”

Nelson said he was controlled in the butterfly and “then I just let it rip” in the backstroke.

The crowd got louder with each leg, helping A&M’s first freshman SEC male champ get under 1:41, which was his goal in his biggest collegiate meet thus far.

“Last night was a little bit overwhelming,” Nelson said. “I didn’t expect it to be this loud or this crowded, so I had to adjust a little bit this morning [during preliminaries] and tonight and just relax my mind a little bit more, not let the noise get to me.”

A&M played the Aggie War Hymn as Nelson took the awards stand along with teammate and super senior Koko Bratanov, who took second at 1:42.50 after placing third in the event last year.

“It helps so much, because we train next to each other every day in practice,” Nelson said of having Bratanov for a teammate. “Coming into the race, it’s just like practice again. It helps me relax a little bit more. Just having him next to me helps a lot. I know what he’s going to do, and he knows what I’m going to do. It’s beneficial for both of us.”

Their effort were certainly beneficial to the program.

“Going 1-2 against a field like that is fun obviously to do it at home, but it’s fun to do it anywhere,” Holmes said.

Nelson and Bratanov teamed up with freshman Connor Foote and senior Ethan Gogulski to finish fifth in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:16.64, another NCAA A-cut time and the second-best mark in program history.

Sophomore Trey Dickey (18th, 500 freestyle, 4:18.30), Foote (14th, 50 freestyle, 19.54), Gogulski (20th, 50 freestyle, 19.68) and junior Kraig Bray (24th, 50 freestyle, 20.03) also scored points for A&M’s men. Dickey’s time in the 500 freestyle was the second-best time in program history, while the Aggies rebounded in the 50 freestyle after not scoring a point in the event last year.

“So there’s a lot of things we’re obviously getting better at,” Holmes said, adding the Aggies will have to keep advancing to finals if they want to compete with 10-time defending SEC champion Florida and Auburn, which both had good days. “We just have to keep chunking away at it.”

A&M, which led after the first day, has 380 points to tie Auburn for second behind Florida (542.5).

“We’re a little bit behind actually where we thought we were hoping to be,” Holmes said, adding that he thought they’d score more in the 50 and 500 freestyles.

The 19th-ranked A&M women, who had only 50 points after the first day, scored 176 on Wednesday, giving them 226 for eighth place. Florida leads the women’s standings with 502 points followed by LSU (378), Tennessee (375), Georgia (329), Alabama (306), Kentucky (300) and South Carolina (286).

“Much better,” A&M women’s coach Steve Bultman said. “We made some mistakes and threw away some points, but we’ve shown a lot of resilience and came back and had a lot of best times and got some girls back in finals.”

A&M freshman Joslyn Oakley was fifth in the 1-meter springboard dive with 295.40 points. A&M’s 200 freestyle relay team of juniors Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall, Jordan Buechler and Chloe Stepanek finished seventh in 1:29.08, their fastest time of the year. Kennett finished 17th in the 200 IM with a personal-best 1:57.47. She was followed by freshman Giulia Goerigk (18th, career-best 1:57.76) and senior Caroline Theil (19th, 1:58.08).

“My freestyle and relay was not what I was expecting,” Kennett said. “I didn’t have a good turn, but I came back in the IM and gave it all I got, and I was really proud of that race, one of the best times, finishing 1-2-3 with my teammates, so it was really good.”

Stepanek also placed eighth (22.22) and Theall 13th (22.50) in the 50 freestyle.

Junior Abby Grottle was 15th in the 500 freestyle in a career-best 4:42.74

“I think we’re back on track. We didn’t start out the best,” Kennett said. “We’re Aggies. We always come back better.”

Bultman said his squad had a team meeting after Tuesday night’s session that included a disqualification in the 800 freestyle relay. He said he reminded his team it came back to win a pair of dual meets this year after losing the opening relay.

“That was just one session,” Bultman said.

Thursday’s action will start with prelims at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m.