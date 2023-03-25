MINNEAPOLIS — Texas A&M senior Andres Puente placed eighth in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1:51.66 on Saturday to help the Aggies finish 14th at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

A&M sophomore Rhett Hensley also placed 13th in platform diving with 345.55 points.

California won the team title with 482 points followed by Arizona State (430), Texas (384), Indiana (379), North Carolina State (373.5), Florida (367.5), Tennessee (216.5), Stanford (143.5), Virginia Tech (133) and Auburn (127). A&M finished with 80 points.