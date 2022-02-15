 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team takes early lead at SEC meet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Aimee Wilson placed fourth in the women’s 1-meter springboard dive with 307.70 points to help the Aggies finish the first day of the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships in first place in the team standings Tuesday at the Jones Aquatic Center.

A&M scored 155 points through the meet’s first six events for a slim lead over LSU (150). Kentucky was third at 148 followed by Tennessee (145), South Carolina and Georgia (139) and Florida (130).

A&M’s Chloe Stepanek broke her school record in the 200 freestyle while swimming leadoff in the 800 freestyle relay. Stepanek finished in 1 minute, 42.40 seconds, and A&M placed sixth with Jordan Buechler, Aviv Barzelay and Danielle Hepler combining to finish in 7:04.12. Tennessee won in 6:56.81.

A&M’s Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett also placed eighth in the 200 medley relay (1:37.60). Alabama won in 1:33.94.

The five-day meet will continue Wednesday with finals starting at 4:30 p.m.

