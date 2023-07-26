McConnell joined the A&M staff as a volunteer coach in August 2020 and has spent three seasons with the Aggies. She also has coached the Aggie Swim Club over that stretch. McConnell began coaching in 2016 with the Longview Swim Club and stayed there two seasons then served as a graduate assistant at Evansville for two seasons. She graduated from LeTourneau with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and earned a master’s degree in leadership at Evansville.