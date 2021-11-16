Texas A&M swimming teams to host Adamson Invitational; men sign nation's top recruit

The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host the Art Adamson Invitational starting Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The three-day meet will be A&M’s biggest of the fall and is the Aggies’ lone event that mirrors the Southeastern Conference championships, which span five days.
“We’re really looking for consistency through the week to be able to put all of our races together back-to-back-to-back,” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said.
The 16th-ranked A&M men will compete against TCU, Air Force, Southern California and LSU.
The Aggie men finished a program-tying best 10th at the NCAA Championships last season. Shaine Casas won the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke to lead A&M. Casas, the Southeastern Conference male swimmer of the year, turned professional instead of returning for his senior season. He also swam on four relay teams, which scored points at the NCAA meet. A&M is stressing a team approach in replacing Casas, who had a hand in all but five of the points A&M scored at the NCAAs.
“I think we’ve used that to our advantage,” Holmes said. “Our team has really bought into we can’t rely on Shaine anymore, and that’s the positive of this whole thing.”
A&M recently signed the nation’s top recruit, Baylor Nelson, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a five-time North Carolina state champion from Huntersville, North Carolina.
The 21st-ranked A&M women earned their 16 straight top 15 finish at the NCAA meet last season, a run that included 12 straight top 10 efforts from 2007-18. Veteran coach Steve Bultman is leaning on youngsters to continue that streak.
“I’d say probably 80% are freshmen and sophomores,” Bultman said. “And we’ve got a really good class coming in next year, so we’re excited about that. I think we’re in a pretty good place. We’ve definitely got a couple of really good girls that can lead us.”
Several others could be ready to contribute more this season, Bultman said.
“That’s why I’m excited to see how they do this weekend, to see where they are in those steps toward bringing out that potential.”
A&M’s women will swim against 17th-ranked USC, Nevada, TCU and LSU at this week’s Adamson Invitational.
• NOTES — Preliminaries at the Adamson Invitational will start at 9:30 a.m. daily and finals at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. ... Sophomore Chloe Stepanek (100 backstroke, 500 freestyle) and junior Abby Grottle (200, 1,000 freestyles) are the Aggie women’s top swimmers. For the men, senior Kaloyan Bratanov (IM, freestyle, breaststroke) and Jace Brown (butterfly, IM, freestyle) have started the season strong. ... The men’s team includes senior Peter Simmons (backstroke, butterfly), who swam for A&M Consolidated. For the women, freshman Kaitlyn Owens won a trio of state championships for Consol. ... Joining Nelson in the men’s 2022 signing class the Aggies announced Tuesday are Maximiliano Vega Cuevas from Rosarito, Mexico (IM, breaststroke); Kaloyan Levterov from Sofia, Bulgaria (freestyle, backstroke); Connor Foote from San Antonio Alamo Heights (freestyle, backstroke); Garret Green from Kingwood (freestyle, butterfly); and Batuhan Filiz from Ankara, Turkey (freestyle). “We have two of the best of Texas in Connor Foote and Garret Green,” Holmes said in a press release. “On paper we don’t know if there is a better incoming class in the country. Individually these guys are some of the best we have ever recruited to A&M. Top-to-bottom this is the best class in our history. Putting them together, we think they are going to make a huge, immediate impact on our team and our future.”