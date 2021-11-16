Texas A&M swimming teams to host Adamson Invitational; men sign nation's top recruit

• NOTES — Preliminaries at the Adamson Invitational will start at 9:30 a.m. daily and finals at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. ... Sophomore Chloe Stepanek (100 backstroke, 500 freestyle) and junior Abby Grottle (200, 1,000 freestyles) are the Aggie women’s top swimmers. For the men, senior Kaloyan Bratanov (IM, freestyle, breaststroke) and Jace Brown (butterfly, IM, freestyle) have started the season strong. ... The men’s team includes senior Peter Simmons (backstroke, butterfly), who swam for A&M Consolidated. For the women, freshman Kaitlyn Owens won a trio of state championships for Consol. ... Joining Nelson in the men’s 2022 signing class the Aggies announced Tuesday are Maximiliano Vega Cuevas from Rosarito, Mexico (IM, breaststroke); Kaloyan Levterov from Sofia, Bulgaria (freestyle, backstroke); Connor Foote from San Antonio Alamo Heights (freestyle, backstroke); Garret Green from Kingwood (freestyle, butterfly); and Batuhan Filiz from Ankara, Turkey (freestyle). “We have two of the best of Texas in Connor Foote and Garret Green,” Holmes said in a press release. “On paper we don’t know if there is a better incoming class in the country. Individually these guys are some of the best we have ever recruited to A&M. Top-to-bottom this is the best class in our history. Putting them together, we think they are going to make a huge, immediate impact on our team and our future.”