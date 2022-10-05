Texas A&M swimming teams ready to roll

The Texas A&M swimming teams have high expectations because of a bevy of young talent led by incoming freshman Baylor Nelson.

“He’s a great addition for us,” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said. “So far, he’s been everything as advertised. We’re going to be a lot different team with him, but that whole freshman class is going to be special for us, I think.”

Nelson, who is from North Carolina, was USA Today’s boys swimming and diving athlete of the year as a senior. He led his high school to the state title and was a four-time state champ in the 200 IM and a three-time champ in the 100 fly. The incoming freshman was the nation's top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, according to SwimSwam.com.

“Baylor changes a whole lot of things,” Holmes said. “One, he has so many events he can do so well, we can put him anywhere. We’re excited about Baylor, plus the fact he’s bringing a lot of guys with him.”

A&M had the nation’s fourth-ranked incoming class.

The A&M women will open the season with Houston at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Red Center Natatorium while the men will swim at the SMU Classic on Friday and Saturday.

The SMU Classic will have six teams, including the University of Texas, Michigan, Missouri, Louisville and host SMU. Teams are limited to eight swimmers and one diver.

“We’re looking forward to the meet,” Holmes said. “There’s going to be a lot of people watching what goes on at the SMU campus this week.”

The A&M women are coming off a down year after finishing 39th in the NCAA championships, but that was primarily with freshmen who are now sophomores joined by another solid incoming class.

“We pretty much have everybody back who went to the [Southeastern Conference] championships, except for two divers,” coach Steve Bultman said. “We feel definitely, some of the freshmen will be going to the SECs.”

The Aggies will host the SEC championships Feb. 14-18.

“We’re more of a well-rounded team,” said Bultman, adding that teams that host the event typically do well. “Last year with injuries, we had some weak spots in certain events.”