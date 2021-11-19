 Skip to main content
Texas A&M swimming teams each take second to USC at Art Adamson Invitational
The Texas A&M women’s and men’s swimming teams each finished second to Southern California in the final team standings of the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

USC won the women’s team title with 1,090.5 points followed by A&M (965.5), LSU (564), TCU (459), Nevada (327) and Incarnate Word (133). On the men’s side, USC had 1,121 points with A&M second at 881 then TCU (565), LSU (410), Air Force (312) and Incarnate Word (270).

A&M’s Abby Grottle won the women’s 1,650-yard freestyle in 16 minutes, 27.65 seconds on Friday. Chloe Stepanek, Bobbi Kennett, Aviv Barzelay and Kaitlyn Owens also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:17.45.

For the Aggie men, Trey Dickey (1,650 freestyle, 15:09.07), Anze Fers Erzen (200 backstroke, 1:42,26) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:54.09) each earned second-place finishes.

A&M’s men will face Incarnate Word on Dec. 3 in San Antonio, while the Aggie women will compete against Rice on Dec. 4 in Houston.

