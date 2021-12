The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete for the last time this fall over the next two days beginning with the 18th-ranked Aggie men at Incarnate Word at 3 p.m. Friday in San Antonio. The 25th-ranked A&M women will face Rice at noon Saturday at the Rice Aquatics Center in Houston. Both Aggie teams are coming off second-place finishes at the Art Adamson Invitational that wrapped up Nov. 19.