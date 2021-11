The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host TCU at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. Admisson is free. The Aggie men are ranked 16th nationally, while A&M’s women are ranked 21st. A&M’s student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC) will be collecting donations beginning at 5:30 p.m. for its 21st annual AggiesCAN canned food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.