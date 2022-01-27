Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host SMU on Senior Day

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host SMU at 5 p.m. Friday on Senior Day at the Rec Center Natatorium. The 23rd-ranked Aggie women will honor seniors Chloe Ceyanes, Danielle Hepler, Kylie Powers, Caroline Theil, Aimee Wilson and Mollie Wright before the meet, while honor seniors Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Kurtis Mathews, Jacob Schababerle, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Peter Simmons and Luke Stuart. Both A&M teams are tuning up for the Southeastern Conference Championships set for Feb. 15-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.