The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday at the LSU Natatorium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Aggie men are ranked 23rd nationally and led diver Kurtis Mathews and swimmers Ethan Gogulski, Anze Fers Erzen and Andres Puente. Chloe Stepanek, Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett, Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes lead the 22nd-ranked A&M women.