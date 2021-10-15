 Skip to main content
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams lose pair of dual matches to Texas
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams lose pair of dual matches to Texas

The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams each lost to Texas on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The No. 1 Texas men’s team won 185-107, while the No. 5 Longhorn women won 180-112.

On the men’s side, No. 16 A&M’s Victor Povzner won the 1-meter springboard dive with 380.7 points

For the No. 21 A&M women, Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.57 seconds.

Texas senior Julia Cook, who graduated from Bryan, won the women’s 100 backstroke (53.44) and 200 backstroke (1:56.33) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay and fastest 400 freestyle relay teams.

