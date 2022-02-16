Texas A&M swimming and diving teams finish day two of SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team earned three medals on the second day of the Southeastern Conference Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center on Wednesday night.

Kurtis Matthews led A&M with a first-place finish in the 1-meter dive with a score of 420.30, followed by teammate Victor Povzner who took silver at 412.15. Kaloyan Bratnov earned bronze in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1 minutes, 42.98 seconds. Other top finishers included, Luke Stuart in the 500 freestyle prelims (21st, 4:21.80) and the 200 freestyle relay team, which placed sixth at 1:17.44.

A&M's women's 200 free relay finished eighth (1:28.98) with Bobbi Kennett, Kaitlyn Owens, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek. Stepanek also placed 13th in the 500 free (4:44.65), while Abby Grottle finished 16th (4:50.59). Kennett placed 15th in the 200 individual medley (1:59.12).

The men are currently in second place with 360 points, while the women are in sixth place with 236 points. The meet runs through Saturday.