Texas A&M’s Steve Bultman named to Top 100 swimming, diving coaches list

Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving head coach Steve Bultman was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America 100 Greatest Coaches list announced Tuesday. Bultman has led the Aggies to eight conference tournaments and coached 80 All-Americans and 16 Olympians. He also has served as a U.S. Olympic coach twice and was inducted into the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.