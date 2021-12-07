 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Steve Bultman named to Top 100 swimming, diving coaches list
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Steve Bultman named to Top 100 swimming, diving coaches list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving head coach Steve Bultman was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America 100 Greatest Coaches list announced Tuesday. Bultman has led the Aggies to eight conference tournaments and coached 80 All-Americans and 16 Olympians. He also has served as a U.S. Olympic coach twice and was inducted into the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

Former A&M men’s swimming associate head coach Doug Boyd also made the CSCAA 100 list.

Former A&M swimmer Breeja Larson made the CSCAA 100’s greatest swimmers and divers list released last month.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert