Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas wins sliver medal for Team USA at FINA Short Course World Championships

ABU DHABI, UAE — Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas helped Team USA win a silver medal in the mixed 4x50 medley relay with a finish of 23.16 seconds as the leadoff backstroker on Saturday on day three of the FINA Short Course World Championships at Etihad Arena.

Team USA finished with a time of 1:37.04. It’s the third time this week Casas has claimed a medal, including a third-place finish in the 4x100-meter free relay and an individual gold in the 100m backstroke. He also advanced to the 50m back finals Sunday with a time of 23.13 in the semifinals.

A&M graduate student Beryl Gastaldello posted a 25.17 butterfly split, helping France finish sixth in the mixed 4x50 medley relay with a time of 1:38.28. Gastaldello also earned a spot in the 100m IM final on Sunday.

The championships will continue Sunday and run through Tuesday. Prelims begin at 11:30 p.m. with finals following at 8 a.m. on the Olympic Channel.