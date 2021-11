AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews tied for first on the men’s 3-meter springboard with 463.05 points at the Texas Diving Invitational on Friday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Victor Povzner placed seventh with 405.80 points. A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont also finished seventh on the women’s 1-meter springboard (287.95). The meet will wrap up Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. with women’s platform diving.