Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews wins men’s 1-meter dive at zone meet

MADISON, Wis. — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews won the men’s 1-meter springboard dive, while Victor Povzner and Alyssa Clairmont also earned spots to the national meet Tuesday at the at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

Mathews scored 840.20 points in the men’s 1-meter dive, while Povzner finished third with 749.40. Povzner also qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 3-meter dive.

A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont also qualified for nationals in the women’s 3-meter dive (652.30). She already had qualified in the 1-meter dive.

The meet will end Wednesday with platform diving.

