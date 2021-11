AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews finished second in the men’s 3-meter springboard event with 407.60 points at the Texas Diving Invitational on Thursday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. A&M’s Victor Povzner placed sixth with 369.20 points. The meet will continue Friday with preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m.