INDIANAPOLIS — Texas A&M sophomore Baylor Nelson and professional Shaine Casas earned spots to the World Championships in United States qualifying at the Phillips 66 National Championships on Saturday.

Casas finished second in the men’s 200-meter individual medley in 1 minute, 57.47 seconds, trailing only Carson Foster’s 1:56.19 to earn his fourth trip to the World Championships. Nelson finished 10th at 1:59.61.

After the meet, Nelson was added to the U.S. roster for his work throughout the week. He also finished fifth in the men’s 200 freestyle (1:46.51) on Wednesday and fifth in the 400 IM (4:15.87) on Thursday.

The World Championships are set for July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Also Saturday, A&M junior Trey Dickey placed 27th in the men’s 800 freestyle in 8:08.57 to make the cut for the U.S. Olympic team trials set for June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A&M senior Abby Grottle also earned a cut time for the trials by placing 23rd in the women’s 1,500 freestyle.

A&M’s other finishers Saturday included senior Chloe Stepanek (24th, women’s 50 freestyle, 25.82), sophomore Rachel Love (40th, 1,500 freestyle, 17:10.89), Kraig Bay (46th, men’s 50 freestyle, 23.37) and Connor Foote (51st, men’s 50 freestyle, 23.57).