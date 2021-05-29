 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Alex Dawson named US Olympic swim team manager
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Alex Dawson named US Olympic swim team manager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M swimming and diving director of operations Alex Dawson will serve as the United States’ Olympic swimming team’s manager this summer at the Tokyo Games, USA swimming announced Saturday.

Dawson competed for A&M for four years and has held his current position for both men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams since graduation in 2007. He has worked for USA Swimming before, most recently at the 2017 and 2019 FINA World Championships.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert