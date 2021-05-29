Texas A&M’s Alex Dawson named US Olympic swim team manager

Texas A&M swimming and diving director of operations Alex Dawson will serve as the United States’ Olympic swimming team’s manager this summer at the Tokyo Games, USA swimming announced Saturday.

Dawson competed for A&M for four years and has held his current position for both men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams since graduation in 2007. He has worked for USA Swimming before, most recently at the 2017 and 2019 FINA World Championships.