ATLANTA — Texas A&M’s Kaitlyn Owens, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek finished 21st in the 200-yard medley relay in a season-best time of 1 minute, 36.70 seconds on Wednesday at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

A&M will continue competing at the NCAA meet on Thursday in the 200 freestyle relay and the 1-meter springboard dive. The Championships run through Saturday.