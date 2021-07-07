Texas A&M men's, women's swimming and diving team earns CSCAA Scholar All-America honors

Nineteen members of the Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-Americans.

The women’s team garnered 14 honors, including nine to the first team (Charlye Campbell, Chloe Ceyanes, Kara Eisenmann, Taylor Pike, Kylie Powers, Jing Wen Quah, Chloe Stepanek, Caroline Theil and Camryn Toney) and five earning honorable mention (Haley Yelle, Charlotte Longbottom, Alyssa Clairmont, Sarah Szklaruk Traipe and Desirae Mangaoang). The men’s team had three on the first team (Clayton Bobo, Jace Brown and Elijah Sohn) and two on honorable mention (Tony Stewart and Jacob Schababerle).