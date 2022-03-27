Texas A&M men's swimming team ties Minnesota for 19th at NCAA championships

ATLANTA – Texas A&M tied Minnesota for 19th place at NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships with 44 points. California won with 487.5 points followed by Texas 436.5, Florida 374, North Carolina State 291 and Indiana 265.

Andres Puente highlighted Saturday’s action for the Aggies by finishing 15th in the 200 breaststroke in 1 minute, 52.78 seconds to earn honorable mention All-America honors. He swam a personal-best 1:52.20 in the prelims.

The 400 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Collin Fuchs, Kraig Bray and Clayton Bobo was 25th in 2:52.50. In prelims, Anze Fers Erzen was 18th in the 200 back (1:40.50). Brantanov was 30th in the 100 free (42.48) and Vincent Ribeiro was 31st (1:54.42). Allen Bottego was 27th in diving (300.80 points) and Tony Stewart was 44th (244.15).