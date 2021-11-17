Texas A&M men's swimming team in second place at Art Adamson Invitational

Texas A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 43.46 seconds to help the Aggie men’s swimming team finish the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational in second place Wednesday at the Rec Center Natorium.

Southern California leads the men’s team standings with 294 points followed by A&M at 282. USC also leads the women’s team standings with 327.5 points followed by A&M in second at 280.5.

Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Seth Reno and Clayton Bobo also placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:18.66) for the Aggies, while Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Bratanov closed out Day 1 by placing second in the 400 medley relay (3:09.12).

On the women’s side, A&M’s Kaitlyn Owens, Emma Stephenson, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.55). Stepanek took second in the 500 freestyle (4:43.40), and Aviv Barzelay, Andrea Perttula, Theall and Stepanek took second in the 400 medley relay (3:36.57).

The meet will continue Thursday and Friday with preliminaries starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. each day.