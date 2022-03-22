Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team to compete in NCAA Championships

Texas A&M will compete in the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday through Saturday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov and Andres Puente will return to NCAA Championships after making their debuts at the meet last season, while Ethan Gogulski, Anze Fers Erzen, Vincent Ribeiro and Munzy Kabbara will compete in the meet for the first time. Clayton Bobo, Kraig Bray, Jace Brown and Collin Fuchs will join the team for relays, and Kurtis Mathews, Victor Povzner, Allen Bottego and Tony Stewart will compete in diving.