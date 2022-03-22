 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team to compete in NCAA Championships

  • 0
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M will compete in the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday through Saturday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov and Andres Puente will return to NCAA Championships after making their debuts at the meet last season, while Ethan Gogulski, Anze Fers Erzen, Vincent Ribeiro and Munzy Kabbara will compete in the meet for the first time. Clayton Bobo, Kraig Bray, Jace Brown and Collin Fuchs will join the team for relays, and Kurtis Mathews, Victor Povzner, Allen Bottego and Tony Stewart will compete in diving.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 15, Rice 8

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert