Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team signs four recruits

The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team signed four recruits this week — Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert.

Bonilla is a four-year letterwinner at The Woodlands who competes in the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. He helped the Highlanders win the state title in 2021 and finish second at state last season.

Brown is a four-year letterwinner at Sugar Land Clements and the nation’s 11th-ranked recruit in his class. He swims in the breaststroke and individual medley events and has helped the Rangers win three straight district titles and two regional titles and finish third at state. He also won the 100-yard breaststroke in a state-record 53.39 seconds last season.

Scholl competes in the freestyle and butterfly at Cypress Woods and is the No. 14 recruit nationally. He won the 50 freestyle at the Class 6A state meet last season.

Studdert specializes in the individual medley at Kingwood, helping the Mustangs win the state title in 2020 and place second at state the last two seasons.