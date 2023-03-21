The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team has high expectations for this week’s NCAA Championships in Minneapolis and the program’s future.

The Aggies qualified seven swimmers and four divers along with all five relay teams. The group includes senior Kaloyan Bratanov, a six-time All-American who will be competing in the 200-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley in his third NCAA Championships. Senior Ethan Gogulski, competing at his second NCAA Championships, will be competing in both backstrokes.

A&M has a pair of freshmen competing in Baylor Nelson and Connor Foote, matching the number of freshmen the program had qualified for the NCAA Championships in more than a decade.

Nelson has the nation’s sixth-fastest time in the 400 IM (3 minutes, 38.14 seconds), the seventh-fastest time in the 200 IM (1:40.86) and 13th in the backstroke (1:39.79).

Nelson has lived up to his ranking as the nation’s top recruit in his class.

“That doesn’t actually mean squat once you get going,” A&M coach Jay Holmes said. “We’ve all seen No. 1 guys not do too much, but Baylor ... he’s been exceptional. Almost everything we’ve thrown at him, he’s done something positive, so he’s made a huge difference for us. Even though he’s a freshman, he’s given our team a lot of confidence.”

Nelson won both IM events at the Southeastern Conference meet and was second in the 200 backstroke to help the Aggies finish fourth. Nelson shared the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy with Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks as they tied for the meet’s high-point scorer in individual events.

“We obviously wanted to be great at the SEC, but the goal is to be better than that at the NCAAs,” Holmes said. “So this has been the focal point of everything we’ve prepared for ever since the NCAAs were done last year.”

A&M’s divers are led by junior Victor Povzner, who was the SEC champion in the 1-meter springboard event and second in the 3-meter. Sophomore Rhett Hensley will be competing in all three diving events.

Diving could be a difference-maker for A&M, because many of the teams it expects to be battling for positioning will have to rely just on swimmers.

“Our goal is to be top 10,” Holmes said. “We think we can. We’re surely not guaranteed squat because it’s going to be an interesting meet. Because it’s the NCAA championships, everybody is in it to win it.”

A&M tied Minnesota for 19th place with 44 points last year.

“We think we can be top 10. That can happen,” Holmes said. “If you talk to the swim geeks out there, I’m sure they’re picking us to be top 20.”

Junior Alex Sanchez will compete in both breaststrokes. He has the eighth-fastest time in the 200 (1:51.09). Senior Anze Fers Erzen also has the seventh-fastest time in the 400 IM (3:39.05).

Foote had a top 20 time in the 100 butterfly (45.22).

“We’ve got a real good mix,” Holmes said. “We have some seniors, but we also have some young guys. It’s a really good group. We feel really good about who they are and where they’re going.”

The meet will start Wednesday with the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay. Thursday will include the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 1-meter and 200 freestyle relay. Friday’s events will be the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter and 400 medley relay. Saturday will include the 1,650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform diving and 400 freestyle relay.

• NOTES — A&M senior Andres Puente has the eighth-fastest time in the 200 breaststroke (1:51.14). Sophomore Allen Bottego will compete in the 1-meter dive and junior Takuto Endo will compete in the 3-meter dive. Juniors Kraig Bray, Collin Fuchs and Carter Nelson and senior Jace Brown will be competing in the relays. ... Fers Erzen made the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team Tuesday. Fers Erzen has a 4.0 grade-point average as a psychology major.