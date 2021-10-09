Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team in fourth place at SMU Classic

DALLAS — Texas A&M sophomore Victor Povzner placed second on the 3-meter springboard with 346.9 points, and freshman Tyler Hulet took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 47.85 seconds to help the Aggie men’s swimming and diving team finish the first day of the SMU Classic on Friday in fourth place at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.
A&M senior captain Kaloyan Bratanov, Hulet, sophomore Alex Sanchez and freshman Seth Reno also finished fourth in the 400 medley relay (3:15.31).
The Classic will end Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
