 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team in fourth place at SMU Classic
0 comments

Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team in fourth place at SMU Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DALLAS — Texas A&M sophomore Victor Povzner placed second on the 3-meter springboard with 346.9 points, and freshman Tyler Hulet took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 47.85 seconds to help the Aggie men’s swimming and diving team finish the first day of the SMU Classic on Friday in fourth place at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

A&M senior captain Kaloyan Bratanov, Hulet, sophomore Alex Sanchez and freshman Seth Reno also finished fourth in the 400 medley relay (3:15.31).

The Classic will end Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert