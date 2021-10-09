 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team finishes fourth at SMU Classic
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team finishes fourth at SMU Classic

DALLAS — Texas A&M sophomore Victor Povzner won the 1-meter springboard dive with 314.85 points to help the Aggie men’s swimming and diving team place fourth at the six-team SMU Classic on Saturday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

A&M junior Anze Fers Erzen finished second in the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 46.78 seconds. Senior captain Kaloyan Bratanov, junior Andres Puente and freshmen Tyler Hulet and Seth Reno also finished fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:28.28).

