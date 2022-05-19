The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team added three swimmers and one diver to its signing class, the Aggies announced Friday. The group includes McKennzey McDonald (Trussville, Alabama; butterfly, freestyle), Shawn Mohseni (Mansfield; backstroke, individual medley), Lane White (Prosper; freestyle) and diver Matthew Aigner from Katy.
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team adds four to roster
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
