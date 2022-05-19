 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team adds four to roster

  • 0

The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team added three swimmers and one diver to its signing class, the Aggies announced Friday. The group includes McKennzey McDonald (Trussville, Alabama; butterfly, freestyle), Shawn Mohseni (Mansfield; backstroke, individual medley), Lane White (Prosper; freestyle) and diver Matthew Aigner from Katy.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ole Miss Postgame: Dylan Rock

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert